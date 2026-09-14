Cheetah Chrome, the iconic guitarist of the punk rock band Dead Boys, has died at 71. His bandmates confirmed the news, paying tribute to him as an 'architect of the punk rock movement' and a 'one-man hurricane' with feral guitar riffs.

Eugene Richard O’Connor, the punk rocker known as Cheetah Chrome and guitarist of the Dead Boys, passed away at the age of 71. The bandmates have confirmed the demise of their guitarist on their Instagram handle on Sunday. They paid tribute to the musician, describing him as "architect of the punk rock movement."

Dead Boys Pay Tribute

“We are incredibly sad to announce the news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Cheetah Chrome. Cheetah was a true original, an architect of the punk rock movement. A one-man hurricane tearing up the musical landscape with his feral guitar riffs and manic energy. Beyond all that Cheetah was also just a really sweet guy that loved rock-roll. We extend our deepest condolences to Cheetah’s family, friends and fans around the world. His music lives on and will continue to inspire others for generations to come. We ask for privacy during this difficult time. Godspeed Cheetah. Tony, Chris, Mark and the entire Dead Boys family,” wrote Dead Boys. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @deadboys_official_ig

A Punk Rock Journey

According to Variety, Cheetah Chrome was a Cleveland, Ohio-born punk-rock musician based in Nashville. He started as a guitarist in Rocket from the Tombs in 1974 before starting Frankenstein with Dead Boys members Stiv Bators and Johnny Blitz. The band quickly evolved into Dead Boys. The three-piece band released their first album, “Young, Loud and Snotty,” in 1977 and their second, “We Have Come for Your Children,” in 1978 before breaking up a year later. The band reunited for a series of live performances over the years, but never put out another studio album. In honour of its 50th anniversary, the band had plans to tour their debut album in 2027.

O’Connor is survived by his wife, Anna O’Connor, and his 14-year-old son Rogan, who reside in Nashville. (ANI)