The Varun Dhawan-led comedy has now accumulated an estimated domestic net collection of Rs 46.15 crore. Its India gross collection has climbed to Rs 54.81 crore, reflecting a respectable performance across urban and mass-market centres.

Internationally, the film has added another solid contribution, taking its overseas gross earnings to Rs 13.60 crore. With both domestic and international figures combined, the worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 68.41 crore.

The film is therefore only a short distance away from crossing the Rs 70 crore mark globally, a milestone that could be achieved within the next few days if the current trend continues.

Beats New Releases Despite Falling Collections

Even with reduced footfalls on Monday, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai managed to stay ahead of its latest box office competitors. The film outperformed Main Vaapas Aaunga, which collected Rs 1.25 crore on the same day.

Another recent release, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, earned less than Rs 1 crore, placing it behind the Varun Dhawan starrer in the daily box office race.

This continued dominance suggests that the film is benefiting from positive audience support and the goodwill associated with David Dhawan's final directorial outing. The emotional significance of the project, coupled with its status as the filmmaker's last collaboration with son Varun Dhawan, has added a layer of nostalgia that appears to be resonating with audiences.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection (India Net)

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 7.50 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 7.50 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 9.00 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 3.50 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 3.85 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs 2.90 crore

Day 7 (Thursday): Rs 2.60 crore

Day 8 (Friday): Rs 1.85 crore

Day 9 (Saturday): Rs 2.25 crore

Day 10 (Sunday): Rs 2.90 crore

Day 11 (Monday): Rs 1.35 crore

Total Collection: Rs 46.15 crore (Net)

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai may have slowed down after its second weekend, but it continues to perform steadily at the box office. With Rs 68.41 crore already collected worldwide and limited competition from new releases, the film appears well-positioned to cross the Rs 70 crore milestone soon, adding another respectable chapter to David Dhawan’s celebrated career.