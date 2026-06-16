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Peddi Box Office Collection Day 12: Ram Charan's Sports Drama Crosses INR 312 Crore
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 12: Ram Charan’s Peddi continues its impressive box office run, crossing Rs 220 crore net in India and Rs 312 crore worldwide. The sports drama remains one of the biggest Telugu hits of the year
Peddi Crosses Rs 220 Crore Net in India
Peddi added Rs 4.10 crore net on its second Monday, maintaining a respectable hold after a strong second weekend. The film had collected Rs 8.10 crore on Saturday and Rs 9.20 crore on Sunday, helping it comfortably cross the Rs 220 crore milestone in India.
ALSO READ: Peddi Box Office Collection Day 9: Ram Charan Film Nears Rs 200 Crore India Net Mark
The film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 220.10 crore, while its gross earnings have reached Rs 260.96 crore. Although weekday numbers have slowed compared to the opening week, the film continues to attract audiences across major centres, reflecting its sustained popularity.
Strong Overseas Run Takes Worldwide Total Beyond Rs 312 Crore
International markets have also contributed significantly to Peddi’s success story. The film earned an additional Rs 0.35 crore gross overseas on day 12, taking its total overseas collection to Rs 51.85 crore gross.
With domestic and international earnings combined, Peddi’s worldwide gross collection has climbed to an impressive Rs 312.81 crore. Crossing the Rs 300 crore mark is a significant achievement and further strengthens Ram Charan’s standing as one of Telugu cinema’s most bankable stars.
Audience Response Keeps Momentum Alive
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi blends sports action with emotional storytelling, a combination that has resonated strongly with audiences. The rural sports drama has benefited from positive word-of-mouth, particularly among family viewers, helping it maintain a healthy run beyond its opening week.
Ram Charan’s performance has emerged as one of the film’s biggest attractions, while Janhvi Kapoor’s presence has added to its appeal. As the movie progresses through its second week, industry watchers will be closely monitoring whether it can sustain its momentum and add more milestones to its already impressive box office journey.
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