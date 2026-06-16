Peddi added Rs 4.10 crore net on its second Monday, maintaining a respectable hold after a strong second weekend. The film had collected Rs 8.10 crore on Saturday and Rs 9.20 crore on Sunday, helping it comfortably cross the Rs 220 crore milestone in India.

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The film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 220.10 crore, while its gross earnings have reached Rs 260.96 crore. Although weekday numbers have slowed compared to the opening week, the film continues to attract audiences across major centres, reflecting its sustained popularity.