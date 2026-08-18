Mallika Sherawat once shared how she was allegedly harassed while shooting for a super hit film. The actress went on to share some shady details about her co-star. Keep scrolling to know more.

Mallika Sherawat is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who make millions of hearts beat with her stunning looks and starry presence. She is bold, resilient, and super witty. She loves to live her life on her own terms, and there's no denying that. She is currently seen in Traitors 2, where she is already winning everyone's attention and hearts.

Mallika On Being Harassed by her co-star

Well, Mallika has spent a long time in the film industry. The actress once spoke about being allegedly harassed when she was shooting for a super hit film in Dubai. The actress opened up about how her co-star's behaviour was shady, and it made her super uncomfortable. “Mai ek instance btati hu. Mai Dubai me ek bahut badi film ki shoot kar rahi thi, it is a multi-star cast film. It is a superhit film. Logo ko bahut pasand hai. Usme maine comedy role kia hai. Us film ka hero raat ko 12 baje mere darwaaze pe knock karta tha."

(Let me tell you about an instance. I was shooting for a big film in Dubai, a multi-star cast film. It was a superhit movie, and people loved it. I played a comedic role in it. The hero of that film used to knock on my door at 12 AM.),” she said in an interview with First India Filmy.

Sherawat added, “Knock karta tha matlab darwaza mujhe ye lagta hai, tod dega yeh because he wanted to come inside my bedroom. And I was like, ‘No, it is not going to happen.' Uske baad us hero ne kabhi mere saath kaam nahi kiya."

(When I say ‘knock,' I mean it felt like he would break the door down because he wanted to come inside my bedroom. And I was like, ‘No, it is not going to happen.' After that, the hero never worked with me again.)

On The Work Front

She was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao.