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- Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 4: Varun Dhawan Starrer Collects Rs 42.43 Crore Worldwide
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 4: Varun Dhawan Starrer Collects Rs 42.43 Crore Worldwide
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 4: Varun Dhawan's romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai enjoyed a decent opening weekend at the box office, but the film's first Monday performance revealed a significant slowdown
Strong Opening Weekend Pushes Film Past Rs 42 Crore Worldwide
Directed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai started its theatrical journey on a promising note. The film earned Rs 7.50 crore on its opening day and maintained the same momentum on Saturday. Sunday witnessed a noticeable jump, with collections touching Rs 9 crore.
ALSO READ: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan Starrer Earns Rs. 14.75 Crore
Thanks to its weekend performance, the romantic entertainer crossed the Rs 42 crore mark globally within four days. The film's India gross collection currently stands at Rs 32.93 crore, while overseas markets have contributed Rs 9.50 crore, taking the worldwide gross total to Rs 42.43 crore.
Monday Collections Drop Over 60 Percent
The real challenge arrived on the first weekday. According to trade estimates, the film collected Rs 3.50 crore on Monday, registering a steep 61.1 percent decline compared to Sunday's earnings.
The drop indicates that while the film managed to attract audiences during the weekend, sustaining that momentum on weekdays could prove difficult. Despite running across 7,835 shows nationwide, occupancy levels were noticeably lower than during the opening weekend.
After four days in theatres, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 27.50 crore.
Competition Intensifies at the Box Office
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is currently facing strong competition from multiple releases. The romantic comedy opened alongside Anurag Kashyap's Bandar, featuring Bobby Deol in the lead role.
Additionally, it continues to share screens with other major releases, including Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. With several options available for moviegoers, the coming weekdays and second weekend will be crucial in determining the film's long-term box office prospects.
Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Maniesh Paul, Kubbra Sait, Manoj Pahwa, Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Pandey, and Ali Asgar, the film hit theatres on June 5, 2026.
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