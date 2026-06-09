Directed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai started its theatrical journey on a promising note. The film earned Rs 7.50 crore on its opening day and maintained the same momentum on Saturday. Sunday witnessed a noticeable jump, with collections touching Rs 9 crore.

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Thanks to its weekend performance, the romantic entertainer crossed the Rs 42 crore mark globally within four days. The film's India gross collection currently stands at Rs 32.93 crore, while overseas markets have contributed Rs 9.50 crore, taking the worldwide gross total to Rs 42.43 crore.