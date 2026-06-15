Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata added an estimated ₹1.58 crore net on its first Sunday, taking its three-day India net total to ₹4.03 crore. The film opened with ₹1 crore on Friday before showing a noticeable jump to ₹1.45 crore on Saturday.

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While the Sunday numbers reflected some growth, the increase was not substantial enough to indicate strong weekend momentum. The film's box office trend remains steady rather than explosive, and its performance in the coming weekdays will be crucial in determining its long-term prospects.