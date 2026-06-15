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Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Day 3: Kangana Ranaut Film Crosses INR 4 Crore; Struggles To Gain Momentum
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut starrer recorded modest first weekend at box office, collecting ₹4.03 crore net in three days. The film is failing to perform despite tax free statuses in some states
First Weekend Ends With Modest Growth
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata added an estimated ₹1.58 crore net on its first Sunday, taking its three-day India net total to ₹4.03 crore. The film opened with ₹1 crore on Friday before showing a noticeable jump to ₹1.45 crore on Saturday.
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While the Sunday numbers reflected some growth, the increase was not substantial enough to indicate strong weekend momentum. The film's box office trend remains steady rather than explosive, and its performance in the coming weekdays will be crucial in determining its long-term prospects.
Reduced Screen Count And Competition Impact Footfalls
The film experienced a significant drop in screenings during the weekend. Its reported show count declined from 1,956 on Saturday to 794 on Sunday, while occupancy levels also slipped compared to the previous day.
To encourage ticket sales, the makers rolled out a nationwide Buy One Get One (BOGO) ticket offer. However, the promotional push did not translate into a major jump in collections.
Adding to the challenge, the film is competing with several new releases, including Main Vaapas Aaunga, Governor and Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, making it difficult to dominate audience attention at the box office.
Tax-Free Support And A Powerful Real-Life Story
Despite its moderate theatrical run, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has received notable institutional support. The film was declared tax-free in both Delhi and Haryana during its opening weekend, a move aimed at encouraging more viewers to watch the film.
Released on June 12, the movie revisits the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks through the lens of the courageous staff at Mumbai's Cama Hospital. Inspired by the experiences of nurse Anjali Kulthe and her colleagues, the narrative highlights how doctors, nurses and hospital workers risked their lives to protect patients, including pregnant women, newborns and critically ill individuals, during one of India's darkest chapters.
Kangana Ranaut not only plays a key role in the film but also co-produces the project under the Manikarnika Films banner. The cast also includes Girija Oak, Smita Tambe and Esha Dey in pivotal roles.
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