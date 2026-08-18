The teaser for Akshay Oberoi's 'Love Lottery' is out, offering a glimpse into an intense courtroom drama. Oberoi plays a man framed for a crime he may not have committed. The film, also starring Heli Daruwala, will be released on September 18.

'Love Lottery' Teaser Released

The teaser of Akshay Oberoi starrer 'Love Lottery' is out, offering a glimpse into a courtroom drama where the actor has been framed for a crime which he may or may not have done. Directed by Arvind Pandey, the film also stars Heli Daruwala, Kabir Duhan Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Hemant Pandey, Indira Krishnan, Santosh Shukla and others in the lead roles. The movie is produced under the banner of Cinema-Ganj Films. They have shared the trailer on their Instagram handle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cinema-Ganj Films (@cinemaganjfilms) 'Love Lottery' is touted to be an "intense courtroom drama that mixes romance and suspense".

Akshay Oberoi on Filming Experience

Excited about the project, Akshay, in a press note, said, "Starting the shoot for Love Lottery in Dehradun has been a really nice experience. The city has a calm and beautiful vibe, and it feels great to begin this journey here. We've just started filming, but the energy on set has been amazing. I'm excited to work with Arvind Pandey and such a talented cast, and I can't wait for the audience to see what we're creating."

The film is slated to release in theatres on September 18.

Upcoming Projects

In the coming months, Akshay will also be seen sharing screen space with Yash in 'Toxic'. 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26. (ANI)