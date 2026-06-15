Adding to the film's success story, veteran actor Chiranjeevi recently interacted with the Peddi team and shared his thoughts on the overwhelming response to Ram Charan's performance.

The megastar expressed pride in seeing audiences praise his son and acknowledged the appreciation coming from fans and critics alike. While speaking about the comparisons, he said the recognition brought him immense happiness as a father.

Chiranjeevi also addressed comparisons between Peddi and the acclaimed sports drama Dangal. According to him, the two films tell very different stories. While Dangal is rooted in family emotions and relationships, Peddi stands out for its rural backdrop, social messaging, and motivational themes. He noted that the film not only entertains but also encourages discussions around awareness, education, and personal growth.

As Peddi continues its successful run in theatres, industry watchers will be closely tracking whether the film can maintain its momentum and push beyond the Rs 350 crore mark worldwide in the coming days.