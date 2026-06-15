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Peddi Box Office Collection Day 11: Ram Charan Starrer Nears Rs 308 Crore Worldwide
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 11: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama Peddi continues its impressive theatrical journey. The film recorded a healthy jump on its second Monday, taking its worldwide earnings close to the Rs 308 crore mark
Second Monday Sees Healthy Growth at the Box Office
The film collected Rs 9.20 crore net in India on Day 11, marking a noticeable increase from the previous day's earnings. This positive trend reflects sustained audience interest and strong word-of-mouth support.
ALSO READ: Peddi Box Office Collection Day 9: Ram Charan Film Nears Rs 200 Crore India Net Mark
With the latest figures, Peddi's total India net collection has reached Rs 216 crore, while its gross domestic earnings stand at Rs 256.23 crore. The film has managed to maintain momentum despite entering its second week, a sign of its strong theatrical appeal.
Worldwide Earnings Approach Rs 308 Crore Milestone
The overseas market also contributed to the film's successful run. Peddi added around Rs 75 lakh gross internationally on its eleventh day, taking its total overseas earnings to Rs 51.75 crore gross.
Combining domestic and international collections, the film's worldwide gross now stands at approximately Rs 307.98 crore. The latest numbers place the sports drama within touching distance of another significant box-office benchmark.
Occupancy levels remained encouraging as well, with the Telugu version recording nearly 49 percent occupancy, while the Hindi version maintained a respectable 30 percent. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana continued to drive the film's business, contributing the bulk of the day's revenue.
Chiranjeevi Celebrates Ram Charan's Performance
Adding to the film's success story, veteran actor Chiranjeevi recently interacted with the Peddi team and shared his thoughts on the overwhelming response to Ram Charan's performance.
The megastar expressed pride in seeing audiences praise his son and acknowledged the appreciation coming from fans and critics alike. While speaking about the comparisons, he said the recognition brought him immense happiness as a father.
Chiranjeevi also addressed comparisons between Peddi and the acclaimed sports drama Dangal. According to him, the two films tell very different stories. While Dangal is rooted in family emotions and relationships, Peddi stands out for its rural backdrop, social messaging, and motivational themes. He noted that the film not only entertains but also encourages discussions around awareness, education, and personal growth.
As Peddi continues its successful run in theatres, industry watchers will be closely tracking whether the film can maintain its momentum and push beyond the Rs 350 crore mark worldwide in the coming days.
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