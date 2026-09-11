Satin Finserv Limited has launched 'Sankalp: The Climate Edition', a national competition for students and startups with a Rs 30+ lakh prize pool. It aims to foster innovation in climate solutions through mentorship and ecosystem support.

Satin Finserv Limited (SFL) has announced the launch of ‘Sankalp by Satin Finserv: The Climate Edition’, a national initiative aimed at discovering and supporting students and early-stage startups building solutions to some of the most pressing climate and environmental challenges.

With a total prize pool of INR 30+ lakh, Sankalp will bring together young innovators, entrepreneurs, industry experts, investors and mentors to help promising climate ideas move from concept to real world application. The initiative has been designed to go beyond a competition, creating a platform where participants can gain visibility, mentorship and access to a wider ecosystem that can help their solutions progress. The first edition will invite solutions across clean energy, water management, waste management, sustainable agriculture, green mobility, sustainable cities, circular economy and climate technology, along with other emerging areas of climate innovation.

A Commitment to the Innovation Ecosystem

Pramod Marar, MD & CEO, Satin Finserv Limited, said, “Climate innovation needs more than capital. There are emerging innovators and entrepreneurs across the country with strong ideas, but what often determines whether those ideas progress is access to the right guidance, networks, capital and opportunities. Sankalp is our attempt to create that platform. He further added, for us, Sankalp is a commitment to the larger entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem. Satin Finserv is building its presence in sustainable financing, and through this initiative we want to go a step further, helping identify promising ideas early and supporting them with mentorship and stakeholder access so these ideas have a better chance of becoming viable and scalable solutions.”

Participation Tracks and Prizes

Student Track

Sankalp will have two participation tracks - Students and Startups The Student Track, open to undergraduate and postgraduate students from recognised educational institutions across India, will offer total prize money of INR 10 lakh. The winning team will receive INR 5 lakh, the first runner-up INR 3 lakh, and the second runner-up INR 2 lakh. Students can participate individually or in teams of up to four members and can enter with an idea or an early-stage prototype.

Startup Track

The Startup Track, open to DPIIT-recognised startups, will carry total prize money of INR 22 lakh. The winner will receive INR 10 lakh, the first runner-up INR 7 lakh, and the second runner-up INR 5 lakh. Eligible startups must have a solution at or beyond the working prototype, MVP or early-commercialisation stage.

Beyond Finance: A Focus on Sustainability

The initiative builds on Satin Finserv’s growing focus on sustainability and reflects a larger ambition to go beyond providing finance and help create an ecosystem where climate-focused businesses and ideas can find the support required to grow.

From Idea to the Grand Finale

Sankalp will follow a three-stage evaluation process. In the first round, applicants will submit their solution along with a concise pitch deck covering the problem, proposed solution, innovation, impact and team. Shortlisted participants will progress to a virtual jury round, where they will present their solutions to an expert panel and be evaluated on their feasibility, innovation and potential impact. The top teams from both tracks will then advance to the Grand Finale, where they will pitch their solutions before industry leaders, investors and sustainability experts. The final evaluation will determine the winners across both tracks.

Building a Platform for Change

Participation in Sankalp is free of charge, with applications open to eligible students and startups from across India. For Satin Finserv, Sankalp is intended to evolve into a long-term platform for change rather than remain a one-time programme. The initiative also builds on Satin Finserv’s experience in sustainable financing. As the company has engaged with enterprises operating in this space, it has seen first-hand the need to not only identify businesses that can be financed but also encourage entrepreneurship and help promising solutions to reach a stage where they can scale.

The application submission is open now and closes on 4th October 2026. Interested students and startups can apply. (ANI)