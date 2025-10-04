Personal Finance Tip: 5 Reasons to Keep Your Credit Score Over 750
If you're planning to apply for a credit card, personal loan, or home loan, your credit score can be a real game-changer. Here’s why a score of 750 or above is considered excellent—and the five major benefits that come with it.
Easy Loan Approval and Fast Process
A good credit score lowers risk for banks and NBFCs, leading to faster loan approvals and smoother documentation. A clean payment history means your application gets processed quickly.
Lower Interest Rates and High Credit Limit
Customers with a 750+ credit score often get better interest rates from banks and NBFCs. You can get funds at lower rates for any loan. Plus, your loan amount or credit limit can be higher.
Fast Approval and Better Negotiation Power
High-score customers get faster loan approvals, which is great in emergencies. A good credit profile also gives you better negotiation power on interest rates, loan amounts, and terms.
Access to Premium Financial Products
Some banks and NBFCs offer special credit cards and loans only to high-score customers. A good score helps you access premium products. Paying bills on time is key to a healthy score.
Financial Decisions Made Easy
A high score simplifies loan approvals and financial decisions. Banks trust a clean credit history, leading to quick approvals and less stress when you need to arrange for funds.