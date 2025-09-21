Tata Tiago to Renault Kwid: Best High-Mileage and Cheapest Cars in India
Budget cars under ₹5 lakh are in high demand in India, with Maruti, Tata, and Renault leading the market by offering affordable, fuel-efficient options ideal for first-time buyers and city commuters.
Cars under ₹5 lakh
Middle-class families in India have a high demand for affordable cars. They want reliable, high-mileage, low-maintenance cars within a budget of up to ₹5 lakh. Currently, top companies like Maruti, Renault, and Tata offer several models in this segment.
Maruti Alto K10
The Maruti Alto K10 is a very popular model in this price range. With its 1.0-liter engine, it's a top choice for families due to its great mileage and low maintenance costs. Its simple design and comfortable interior are its strengths.
Tata Tiago
The Tata Tiago is a car with a top safety rating. Priced around ₹5 lakh, this model offers a safe journey for families. Its stylish design, build quality, and features make the Tiago a strong contender in the budget segment.
Renault Kwid
The Renault Kwid is an affordable car with an SUV-like design. Priced up to ₹4.70 lakh, this model offers stylish looks and tech features. Its quality interior and 180mm ground clearance make it suitable for both city and highway driving.