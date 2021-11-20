  • Facebook
    The cheapest cars in India: Know their specifications and price

    Maruti Suzuki Alto is the most-liked by the middle-class segment followed by the Renault Kwid

    cheapest cars available in India, features, prices, see details
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 20, 2021, 6:02 PM IST
    Cheaper cars are a major draw in India. In the hatchback segment, cars like Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, Celerio, Renault Kwid have had bumper sales. Maruti Suzuki Alto is the most-liked by the middle-class segment. The starting price of this car in Delhi is Rs 3.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The top specification model can be bought for Rs 4.83 lakh. Check rates of all car models of Maruti Suzuki Alto and Renault Kwid.

    Alto 800 specs, features

    Maruti Alto 800 is available with a 796cc petrol engine and a CNG option. It is available with manual transmission. The Alto 800 comes with a claimed mileage between 22.05 kmpl and 31.59 km/kg depending on the variant and fuel type. Alto 800 is a 4 seater and measures 3445mm in length, 1515 in width and 2360mm in wheelbase.

    Maruti Suzuki Alto price (Delhi Ex-showroom prices)

    Maruti Suzuki Alto STD: Rs 3,15,000
    Maruti Suzuki Alto STD (O): Rs 3,21,000
    Maruti Suzuki Alto LXI: Rs 3,86,500
    Maruti Suzuki Alto LXI (O): Rs 3,92,500 

    Maruti Alto VXI

    Maruti Suzuki Alto VXI: Rs 12,500
    Maruti Suzuki Alto VXI+: Rs 4,26,000 
    Maruti Suzuki Alto LXI CNG: Rs 4,76,500
    Maruti Suzuki Alto LXI (O) CNG: Rs 4,82,500

    Maruti cars are well-received across the country due to their low cost and maintenance. Maruti's Celerio had record sales during the Diwali season. However, Renault Kwid too finds itself on the list. The Renault Kwid's starting price is Rs 4.11 lakh (ex-showroom). This affordable and high mileage hatchback car has sold over 4 lakh units since its launch. 

    The price of the five-seater hatchback starts at Rs 4.11 lakh, with the top variant available at Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The Renault Kwid is available in 11 variants in the country across 4 trim levels namely RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ. Kwid is available with two engine options. It has been launched in the market with both manual and automatic transmission options. According to Renault, the Renault Kwid can get you a mileage of up to 22.3 kmpl.

    The Renault Kwid comes with standard safety features, including an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Car Play and Android Auto support, keyless entry, manual AC, reverse parking camera, dual airbags, ABS, EBD. The Kwid MY21 Climber Edition gets a black roof with a dual-tone exterior. 

    Renault Kwid price (ex-showroom price)

    RXE 0.8L: Rs 4,06,500
    RXL 0.8L: Rs 4,36,500
    RXT 0.8L: Rs 4,66,500
    RXL 1.0L MT: Rs 4,53,600
    RXL 1.0L MT: Rs 4,93,600
    RXT 1.0L MT optional: Rs 90,300
    Climber 1.0L MT Optional: Rs 5,11,500 
    RXT 1.0L Easy-R Optional: Rs 5,30,300
    Climber 1.0L Easy-R Optional: Rs 5,51,500

    The Kwid has performed poorly in safety crash tests. Renault Kwid was launched in India in 2016. Then it got only a one-star rating in Global NCAP testing. At the same time, Renault claims that it has made several major changes to the safety structure since then. This car received a three-star rating in the Latin NCAP testing. This time, the company was equipped with a front airbag and side-body airbags and ABS in the car.

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2021, 6:02 PM IST
