The iPhone 18 Pro series, expected in September 2026, is rumored to come with a significant price increase, potentially starting at Rs 1,39,900 in India. This hike is attributed to rising memory costs and will be accompanied by major hardware upgrades like an A20 Pro chip, 12GB RAM, and advanced camera systems.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro series in September 2026, although the company has yet to confirm a date. This year's lineup is mostly centred on the Pro models and Apple's much awaited first foldable iPhone, since the basic iPhone 18 and second-generation iPhone Air may be postponed until 2027, in contrast to prior years.

According to reports, the starting price of the iPhone 18 Pro is believed to be approximately Rs 1,39,900, making it more expensive than the iPhone 17 Pro when it launches in India. That would be an increase of Rs 5,000 over the Rs 1,34,900 launch price of the iPhone 17 Pro. However, according to other estimates, the increase may be more severe, perhaps reaching between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 depending on the model and market.

There may also be a discernible price increase for the more expensive models. According to rumours, the iPhone 18 Pro Max might start at about Rs 1,54,900, while the 256GB iPhone 18 Pro would cost about Rs 1,44,900. If these projections are correct, Apple's next Pro series may bring its entry-level flagship closer to the Rs 1.4 lakh price point, increasing the cost of the Pro Max.

What Can Cause A Price Hike?

Rising memory costs might be one factor contributing to the anticipated increase. AI's explosive expansion has forced businesses to buy more memory for data centers and AI systems, further straining supply and pricing. Although it's unclear if the iPhone 18 series will experience similar pricing constraints, Apple has already increased the costs of goods like the iPad Air and MacBook Air in India.

There may be substantial hardware upgrades to go along with the increased cost. The Pro versions are expected to include a smaller Dynamic Island, 12GB of RAM, brighter LTPO+ screens, and Apple's A20 Pro CPU, which may be produced using TSMC's 2nm technology. A bigger battery may also be added to the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and improvements to the camera might include a Samsung stacked sensor and a variable-aperture 48-megapixel primary sensor.