The iPhone 18 Pro series, expected in 2026, is rumored to launch with a significant price increase in India, potentially starting from Rs 1,39,900. This potential hike is attributed to a global RAM crisis, while the new models are expected to feature an A20 Pro chip, brighter displays, and major camera upgrades.

The release of the iPhone 18 Pro series is almost here. No, Apple hasn't made any formal announcements yet, but we anticipate that in 2026, the company will release its next generation of iPhones in September, as is customary. We might not see the new replacements for the full series this year, tho. According to reports, the second-generation iPhone Air and the vanilla iPhone 18 may be released next year. Thus, the Pro models and the much awaited iPhone Fold will probably be the main emphasis this time.

Here, we are concentrating on the Pro models and, more crucially, the potential cost in India. The new Pro versions may wind up costing more than the iPhone 17 Pro, if the most recent rumours are any indication.

How Much Will The Price Rise?

How much would Apple charge you for the iPhone 18 Pro, then? For the price in India, many statistics are circulating. According to one set of reports, the iPhone 18 Pro may start at about Rs 1,39,900, which would be roughly Rs 5,000 higher than the Rs 1,34,900 launch price of the iPhone 17 Pro. Depending on the version and market, further speculations suggest a larger hike of between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000.

The cost could increase due to storage. According to reports, the iPhone 18 Pro Max may start at around Rs 1,54,900, while the 256GB iPhone 18 Pro may cost about Rs 1,44,900. The entry-level Pro model would approach the Rs 1.4 lakh mark if these estimates are correct, while the Pro Max would fall even farther into luxury territory.

What Is The Reason?

It's likely that you already know where this is headed. RAM crisis. Businesses are purchasing more memory for their systems due to the increasing need for AI, which is straining supplies and driving up costs. The iPad Air and MacBook Air are among the items for which Apple has already raised pricing in India; however, it is yet unknown if the iPhone 18 lineup would follow suit.

What Can You Expect From Pro Series?

The new A20 Pro processor, which is purportedly based on TSMC's 2nm technology, is expected to power the upcoming generation of premium iPhones. Additionally, brighter LTPO+ panels, a smaller Dynamic Island, 12GB of RAM, and a bigger battery on the Pro Max might be added to the Pro versions. A new Samsung stacked sensor and a variable-aperture 48-megapixel primary camera are two possible camera enhancements. Additionally, Apple is anticipated to increase satellite connection and launch its C2 modem. It is anticipated that there won't be many design modifications, with the most of the significant improvements taking place inside.