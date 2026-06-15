Sonam Kapoor once called Aishwarya Rai an ‘aunty’ and even justified it with an explanation. Here's everything you need to know. Keep scrolling to read more.

Sonam Kapoor is known for her outspoken nature, bindaas attitude and killer fashion sense. The diva is currently enjoying motherhood to the fullest and has taken a step back from the glam world. She loves spending time with her two sons and husband Anand Ahuja. Their cutesy pictures on Instagram are a proof of that.

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Taking a walk in the past, when Sonam was newly appointed as the face of Loreal Paris she went on to pass a comment on 36-year-old Aishwarya Rai. Yes, Sonam called her ‘aunty’, which invited criticism about age-shaming and being allegedly rude. Well, Sonam went on to call Aishwarya, "aunty from another generation.” Sonam was 25 at that time.

When Sonam Justified Calling Aishwarya Aunty

However, Aiswarya did not react to Sonam's comment publicly, Sonam did. Yes, years later talking to Hindustan Times, Sonam said, “Aish has worked with my dad, so I have to call her aunty, na!” When Aishwarya sported a berry purple lip at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, it was not well-received by the fashion critics. However, talking to PTI, Sonam came to Aishwarya's support.

When Sonam Supported Aishwarya

She told the news portal, “The whole idea of fashion and makeup is for people to discuss it and I guess she wanted to be discussed. She achieved what she wanted to achieve with it, which I think is great. I think it looked great and she carried it off with aplomb. I think it was great to do it in the 15th year, it’s cool. She was trending everywhere.”

All Is Well?

However, during 2018, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted having the time of her life at Sonam and Anand's wedding in 2018.