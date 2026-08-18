Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 winner Anumol married Tamil actor-model Bhuvanesh Rajendiran in a private Tuesday-morning ceremony at Guruvayur Temple, Kerala. Family and friends attended, with Suresh Gopi present, per reports. Hours later, Bhuvanesh shared a clip confirming, “Yes I found my love.”

Fresh off her Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 triumph, actor Anumol RS has marked another milestone in Kerala. The television star married Tamil actor and model Bhuvanesh Rajendiran in a private ceremony at Guruvayur Temple on Tuesday morning, drawing quick attention online as clips from the event spread widely.

The couple had kept their relationship out of the spotlight, and news of the wedding surprised many fans. Close family members and friends were present for the traditional rites, and actor-politician Suresh Gopi was also in attendance, according to reports.

The wedding leaned into classic simplicity. Anumol wore a yellow-and-gold lehenga, while Bhuvanesh chose a golden kurta paired with a traditional mundu. Images and videos from the temple ceremony were rapidly shared across social platforms.

Ceremony at Guruvayur Temple and viral clips

Shortly before the nuptials, Anumol posted pictures from a pre-wedding photoshoot without revealing details, keeping speculation at bay until the ceremony itself. Hours after the wedding visuals went viral, Bhuvanesh confirmed the marriage with a video showing the two seated in a car, holding hands and smiling.

"Yes I found my love," wrote the actor.

In that clip, Anumol is seen wearing a red and golden traditional bridal saree with elaborate gold jewellery, while Bhuvanesh appears in a golden embroidered kurta. The posts amplified interest around the pair, who had largely maintained privacy until the announcement.

Bhuvanesh is reportedly from Tamil Nadu and has worked as an actor and model. He is active on social media, sharing content spanning fashion, travel and lifestyle.

From TV debut to Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 victory

Anumol’s rise traces back to 2014, when she made her television debut with Aniyathi on Mazhavil Manorama. She later appeared in Sathya Enna Penkutty as Seetha Chandra and Padatha Painkili as Avanthika.

She gained further popularity as Surabhi in Flowers TV’s Surabhiyum Suhasiniyum, and her comic turns on Star Magic broadened her appeal. She went on to win the seventh season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, hosted by Mohanlal, edging out Aneesh Tharayil, the runner-up.

The reality show supercharged her fan base. Now, just a year after her Bigg Boss win, the couple’s marriage has become a talking point among followers, underscoring how closely audiences have tracked her journey.