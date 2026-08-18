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Inside PHOTOS of Awarapan 2 Actress Disha Patani's 6- Crore Mumbai Home: Sea Views, Minimalist Interiors
Disha Patani's Mumbai homes blend modern luxury with a warm, relaxed vibe, featuring sea views, minimalist interiors, spacious balconies and cosy spaces designed around her love for pets
Rs 6-Crore Apartment In Khar
Disha Patani has added another premium property to her Mumbai real estate portfolio. According to reports, the actor bought a luxury 4BHK apartment at Rustomjee Paramount in Khar for nearly Rs 6 crore.
Spread across around 1,118.9 sq ft on the 16th floor, the apartment reportedly comes with two dedicated parking spaces. Located in one of Mumbai's sought-after residential areas, the property adds to Disha's collection of high-value homes.
Her real estate investments reflect her preference for properties that combine a prime location with contemporary living. However, it is her sea-facing Bandra home that offers a more personal glimpse into her lifestyle.
Sea-Facing Bandra Home With A Relaxed Aesthetic
Disha's Bandra residence is estimated to be worth between Rs 5 crore and Rs 6 crore. The apartment offers views of the Arabian Sea and Mumbai's skyline, while its interiors favour simplicity over excessive glamour.
The home features a predominantly white colour palette, with white walls, curtains and furniture creating a bright and spacious atmosphere. Wooden elements and indoor plants add warmth to the otherwise neutral setting.
The balcony is among the most striking features of the residence. With wooden flooring, cane furniture and a swing, the space feels more like a private retreat than a typical city balcony. Large glass windows bring in plenty of natural light and connect the interiors with the outdoor space.
The balcony also doubles as a comfortable spot for Disha to spend time with her pets. The actor is known for her love of animals and shares her home with dogs Bella and Goku, as well as cats Jasmine and Keety. Her pets frequently feature on her social media, offering fans glimpses of her life away from the cameras.
Cosy Bedrooms And A Minimalist Living Room
The home's understated design continues into the bedroom, where sheer white curtains, large windows, soft rugs and a low-profile bed create a calm and comfortable atmosphere. Fairy lights and nature-inspired decor add a personal touch without taking away from the room's neutral aesthetic.
The living room follows a similar design philosophy. Marble flooring, white-panelled walls and wooden furniture give the space a contemporary yet inviting look. An ivory sofa and beige curtains maintain the soft colour scheme, while indoor plants and books make the room feel lived-in.
A black pouffe adds a contrasting element to the otherwise light interiors. Together, the decor choices create a home that feels stylish without appearing overly extravagant.
Disha Patani's Home Reflects Her Personal Style
From its sea-facing balcony to its simple interiors and pet-friendly spaces, Disha Patani's Mumbai home offers a glimpse into the actor's life away from the entertainment industry's spotlight. The residences combine luxury with comfort, with natural light, wooden accents, plants and neutral tones defining the overall look.
As Disha enjoys the success of her latest release Awarapan 2, her homes offer a quieter picture of the actor's lifestyle - elegant, modern and distinctly personal.
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