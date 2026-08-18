Disha Patani has added another premium property to her Mumbai real estate portfolio. According to reports, the actor bought a luxury 4BHK apartment at Rustomjee Paramount in Khar for nearly Rs 6 crore.

Spread across around 1,118.9 sq ft on the 16th floor, the apartment reportedly comes with two dedicated parking spaces. Located in one of Mumbai's sought-after residential areas, the property adds to Disha's collection of high-value homes.

Her real estate investments reflect her preference for properties that combine a prime location with contemporary living. However, it is her sea-facing Bandra home that offers a more personal glimpse into her lifestyle.