Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan's alleged relationship continues to be a hot topic in the film industry. Many say that it was a rocky bond that cause alleged hurt to both if them, especially Aishwarya Rai. Here's revisiting what she said when asked out her breakup.

Aishwarya Rai is one of the most loved actresses we know. Apart from her starry presence, it is her personal life that always catches the fancy of her fans. Now, she is married to Abhishek Bachchan and also has a teenage daughter. Lately, rumours were floating that all is not good in their marital bliss, but confirmation was received by the parties. However, her alleged relationship with Salman Khan continues to be the talk of the town.

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Aishwarya And Salman's Alleged Relationship

Yes, you read that right. Aishwarya was reported to be romantically involved with Salman and it is said that their relationship was quite rocky. There were reports of domestic abuse, fights and alleged arguments between the couple. Post breakup whenever Aishwarya was asked about him, she maintained a cold demeanour and refused to answer any questions directly, adding more fuel to the fire.

When Aishwarya Spoke About Her Alleged Break-Up With Salman

In the year 2012, while talking to Simi Grewal on her talk show, when she was asked to talk about her equation with Salman, she said, “I think I have quite shut it out. I think I wouldn’t want to get into looking at it any which way, and especially on a public platform. I really wouldn't want to."

When the host asked her, “Do you feel negatively about it?” She replied, “ I have exorcised my demons; it’s a thing of the past; it needs to be left right there.” It is reported that the duo came close during the filming of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanaam. They allegedly began their relationship post that.

On The Work Front

Aishwarya recently marked her presence at the Cannes Film Festival. She looked straight out of a dream - serving stunning fits each day.