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Alia Bhatt To Sonam Kapoor: Inside Instagrammable Corners Of Bollywood Star's Luxe Homes
We love celebrity-owned swanky houses, and there's no denying that. But today, we bring you exquisite Instagrammable corners of their homes that are perfect for clicking pictures and flaunting their luxe living.
For the love of tropical!
Sonam Kapoor has one of the most stunning houses in B-town. Her rooms are often maximalist and gorgeously decorated. Here we see a glimpse of a stunning wallpaper that is super Instagram-friendly for clicking cute pictures.
Of Elegance and Style!
Anushka's charcoal-grey wall panels are symmetrically designed and oh-so-chic, creating the perfect backdrop for her photos.
Kareena Kapoor's chic outdoor
Kareena's house has a stunning outdoor. From wall-paintings, lamps, to plants - super social media friendly.
Like a warm hug!
Alia Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor have stepped into a new home recently. Their humble abode has many rustic, warm aesthetic elements that scream super Instagram-worthy.
For the love of wooden furnishings
Janhvi Kapoor's TV corner in her home has many rustic elements. From cute photo frames to huge flower vases - we love every bit of it.
Lana Del Ray Coded
Gauri Khan has designed Ananya Panday's home, which has a beautiful soft-girl vibe.
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