4 4 Image Credit : Asianet News

Despite owning property worth crores, Ravi Teja remains very down-to-earth. Ajay Ghosh shared a story to prove this. During a shoot, someone asked Ravi Teja about his garden's massive value. The actor gave a simple, philosophical reply: 'All this will stay here, but we will leave. We should be happy to have it, but the main thing is to keep doing our work.' Fans are praising his grounded attitude towards wealth.