Ravi Teja Property: How a ₹12 Lakh Plot Became a ₹100 Crore Fortune!
Many film stars turned to real estate after being inspired by Shobhan Babu. Among them, Ravi Teja reportedly transformed a ₹12 lakh land investment into property worth over ₹100 crore.
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Many heroes in the Telugu film industry invest their hard-earned money in real estate. They buy properties for a low price, and decades later, the value shoots up to crores. Now, a massive property owned by Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is the talk of the town in film circles and on social media.
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Actor Ajay Ghosh recently shared some interesting details about Ravi Teja's assets. Speaking at the 'Irumudi' pre-release event, he recalled shooting for 'Mass Jathara' with Ravi Teja. He revealed that Ravi Teja owns a massive 26-acre farmhouse near Shankarpally, Hyderabad. The film's crew even built huge railway station and house sets right there for the shoot.
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Image Credit : raviteja_2628 instagram
Here's the amazing part of the story. Ravi Teja bought this 26-acre land years ago for just ₹12 lakhs. Ajay Ghosh explained that as Hyderabad expanded, the demand for real estate in the Shankarpally area exploded. Today, he claims that same land is worth hundreds of crores. While this isn't an official valuation, it shows just how much land prices have skyrocketed there.
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Despite owning property worth crores, Ravi Teja remains very down-to-earth. Ajay Ghosh shared a story to prove this. During a shoot, someone asked Ravi Teja about his garden's massive value. The actor gave a simple, philosophical reply: 'All this will stay here, but we will leave. We should be happy to have it, but the main thing is to keep doing our work.' Fans are praising his grounded attitude towards wealth.
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