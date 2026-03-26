Ranveer Singh to Apologize at Chamundi Hills After Kantara Controversy Despite Dhurandhar 2 Success | Bollywood NewsRanveer Singh faces backlash after a controversial remark linked to Kantara: Chapter 1. The Dhurandhar 2 star now plans to apologise at Chamundi Hills. The incident has sparked outrage, legal action, and a wider debate on respecting cultural and religious sentiments.0:00 - Ranveer Lands in Controversy!1:00 - Social media backlash explodes across Karnataka1:30 - Ranveer offers unconditional apology in court

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