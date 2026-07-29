The makers of Ramayana have chosen the sacred Brahma Muhurat to launch the film's trailer on July 30. Here's why this early morning period is considered highly auspicious in Hindu tradition

The makers of Ramayana have announced that the film's trailer will be released on July 30 at 4:15 AM IST, a time that falls during Brahma Muhurat. The announcement has caught fans' attention, as the trailer of one of India's most anticipated films will debut during a spiritually significant period.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

What Is Brahma Muhurat?

Brahma Muhurat is considered one of the most sacred times of the day in Hinduism. It begins around 1 hour and 36 minutes before sunrise and lasts for approximately 48 minutes, though the exact timing depends on the local sunrise.

The name combines the Sanskrit words 'Brahma', meaning the supreme consciousness or creator, and 'Muhurat', meaning an auspicious period.

Why Is It Considered Auspicious?

According to Hindu beliefs, Brahma Muhurat is the ideal time for meditation, prayer, yoga, and self-reflection. It is believed that the mind is calm and the atmosphere is peaceful during these early hours, making it easier to focus and connect spiritually.

By unveiling the Ramayana trailer during Brahma Muhurat, the makers appear to be aligning the film's launch with the spiritual essence of the epic, making the moment even more meaningful for devotees and fans alike.