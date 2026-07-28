The trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana', starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, will be released on July 30 at 4:15 AM IST. Producer Namit Malhotra announced the date, which was postponed from its original July 24 release.

The makers of Ramayana have finally revealed the release date of its trailer on Tuesday. The trailer of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer mythological movie is slated to release on July 30. Producer Namit Malhotra shared the announcement on his Instagram handle.

While sharing the news, the producer wrote, "At the auspicious Brahma Muhurat, we welcome the dawn of Ramayana with our trailer on 30th July 2026, Thursday, at 4:15 AM IST, worldwide." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namit Malhotra (@iamnamitmalhotra) >

Global Partnership and New Release Date

The trailer was earlier slated to release on July 24. However, it was later postponed by the makers. "Today is a very special moment for our Ramayana. My dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In light of the above, we will be launching our trailer globally at a later date," Malhotra said in the statement.

Calling it a "moment of great pride," he added that Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any other major Hollywood film. "This is special as it opens the door for people of the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm," Namit Malhotra added. He also went on to express gratitude to fans for their support, further giving a shoutout to the Indian youth. "I thank all the fans and the believers of Ramayana for helping make this happen. The youth of our country are our future. Let's all do the best we can to protect our future," the statement read.

Delhi Premiere and Yash's Vision

Meanwhile, the trailer was premiered in Delhi earlier this month, which was attended by the movie's lead cast including Yash, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey.

Yash, who plays Ravana in the film and is also one of its producers alongside Namit Malhotra, addressed the gathering after taking the stage. "I'm really happy to be part of this wonderful, wonderful project. All credit should go to Namit Malhotra. Unhone mujhe iss paatra nibhane ka jo avkash diya, uske liye usse dhanyavaad kehta hu. Hindi seekhne ka abhi mauka mila. I think this is India's dream. Everybody who has been part of this film has come with one vision, one conviction, to put our story on the global platform. All of us are here keeping all our interests aside. We have only one interest: to tell Prabhu Shri Ram's story to the global audience and also to celebrate him in our country. Thank you, everyone," he said.

About the Film: Cast, Crew, and Release Schedule

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, founder of Prime Focus and global CEO of Academy Award-winning visual effects studio DNEG, Ramayana has remained one of the most talked-about Indian film projects since its announcement.

Planned as a two-part saga, the film is inspired by the ancient epic Ramayana and follows the journey of Rama, believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, from his life as the prince of Ayodhya and his exile to his battle against Ravana. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The first instalment of Ramayana is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027. (ANI)