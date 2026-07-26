Marking his presence at the San Diego Comic-Con, Yash, who plays Ravana in NiteshTiwari's Ramayana, revealed how he used to spoil the atmosphere of the set. Keep scrolling to learn more.

All eyes are on Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus Ramayana! On the same note, he, along with producer Namit Malhotra and lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, were recently at San Diego Comic-Con to promote their upcoming film. Yash, who embraces the role of mighty Ravana, never really spoke about shooting the film or about his role. However, he did open up quite a bit at the occasion and spilled some behind-the-scenes secrets.

Yes, you read that right. On the Review Nation YouTube channel, the team of Ramayana spoke about the film and it's elements. Talking about how he got into the role of Ravana, Yash revealed that the heavy crown of his character helped him embody the role everyday on set. When Nitesh reminded him about his music, the actor said, “I kind of spoiled the whole atmosphere of the set. I used to be very serious.”

How Yash Would Bring Music To Sets

Ranbir also revealed that he has not shot any scenes with Yash yet. “I used to get big speakers and just play music in full volume. So, I used to be in that zone. I used to play Shiva songs. Ravana is a big devotee of Lord Shiva. I used to play that and I wanted to be in that trance. Forcefully, all of them would talk with lot of difficulty because the music used to be so loud,” said Yash.

Ranbir On Working With Yash

He said, “Lord Rama and Ravana will be appearing together at the end of the film, with maybe a meeting in the middle. But we haven't shot that. So, we haven't had the opportunity to work together. But, I have known Yash for sometime now and I have been a big fan of his work. I truly believe that we needed somebody with his aura, his stardom, his outlook to play this role.”

About Ramayana Trailer

The trailer of Ramayana was showcased at the Pratham Sankalp event in New Delhi on July 18. The trailer release of the film was postponed amid the online leak of the trailer. Namit explained the same with a note on social media, “Today is a very special moment for our "Ramayana"; my dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In light of the above, we will be launching our trailer now globally at a later date."