Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is set to release her memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', on November 10. Published by Alfred A. Knopf, the book will chronicle her life from her childhood in Italy to her journey in India and personal losses.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi is set to offer readers a closer look into her life through her memoir 'Belonging'. Publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced on Tuesday that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, will be published on November 10. The memoir chronicles Sonia Gandhi's remarkable journey, from her childhood in post-war Italy and her romance that brought her to India to the devastating personal losses that profoundly shaped her life and her relationship with her adopted country.

In the memoir, the 79-year-old Congress veteran, who holds the distinction of being the party's longest-serving president, revisits her childhood in Italy, her romance with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi during their time at Cambridge, and the assassinations of her mother-in-law Indira Gandhi, and husband Rajiv Gandhi. The cover of the book features a graceful black-and-white photograph of Sonia Gandhi from her youth.

Publisher's Announcement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alfred A. Knopf (@aaknopf) "Cover Reveal BELONGING is a riveting memoir by one of the world's most prominent women leaders that tells a richly engaging story of love, family, and an endlessly fascinating country: India. The once famously reticent Sonia Gandhi opens up with warmth and candor to narrate her remarkable life, from her childhood in small-town Italy, to the romance that brings her to India, to the shattering losses that will reshape not only her own future but also that of her adopted home. Coming 11/10/26 Design by John Gall," read a post on Alfred A. Knopf 's Instagram handle.

A Romance in Cambridge

Born in Italy, Sonia Gandhi was a 19-year-old student in Cambridge, England, when she met Rajiv Gandhi in 1965. The couple exchanged vows on February 25, 1968. (ANI)