Pooja Hegde faced an unexpected footwear mishap while posing for paparazzi as her sandal sole came off. Despite struggling to walk, the actress maintained her composure, leaving fans impressed by her graceful reaction.

Pooja Hegde recently found herself in an unexpected fashion moment when a sandal mishap happened while she was posing for the paparazzi. A video capturing the incident is now going viral on social media.

Pooja Hegde Handles Awkward Sandal Mishap Like A Pro

In the viral clip, Pooja can be seen confidently posing for the paparazzi as photographers click away. Everything seems perfectly normal until attention shifts to her footwear.

One of the sandals Pooja was wearing appears to lose its sole, leaving the actress struggling to walk comfortably. The unexpected mishap makes it difficult for her to move normally, but Pooja does not let the awkward moment show on her face.

Instead, she seemingly handles the situation calmly and continues without making a big deal out of it. Her composed reaction has caught the attention of social media users, who are now praising the actress for staying graceful despite the footwear malfunction.

Fans Say ‘It Happens’ As Video Goes Viral

The video has quickly grabbed eyeballs, with fans finding the incident relatable rather than embarrassing. Several users took to the comments section to point out that footwear mishaps can happen to anyone.

Many also appreciated Pooja for not panicking or allowing the unexpected situation to affect her confidence. Her ability to keep a straight face and manage the moment has become the highlight of the viral clip.

The incident is another reminder that even celebrities can face completely normal wardrobe and footwear problems. While the sandal may have given Pooja an awkward moment, her calm reaction has turned it into a fun and relatable internet moment.