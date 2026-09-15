While shooting for 'Captain India' in London, Kartik Aaryan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with a Ganesha idol and festive food. He is also set to receive his first National Film Award for 'Chandu Champion', sharing the honour with Mammootty.

Kartik Aaryan's Ganesh Chaturthi in London

Despite being away from home and busy shooting for his upcoming film in London, actor Kartik Aaryan brought a touch of desi spirit to ‘pardes’ as he celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi there. On Monday, he shared a picture of himself holding a little idol of Lord Ganesha. In the following Instagram post, he gave a glimpse of an outlet with modaks on its menu. Later, he shared a picture of himself relishing a plate of chole bhature.

Captain India Shoot Details

Kartik has been in London for some time now, shooting for his upcoming film Captain India. Directed by Shimit Amin, best known for his work in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chak De! India’, the film will be produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Baweja Studios alongside Dopamine Studios. SB Films will be handling the production.

First National Film Award Win

Meanwhile, Kartik is all set to receive his first-ever National Film Award at the ceremony scheduled to be held on September 22. This year's National Film Awards ceremony will take place in Gujarat, marking a departure from the long-standing tradition of the event being held in Delhi. Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty will be jointly honoured with the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for their performances in 'Chandu Champion' and 'Bramayugam', respectively.' (ANI)