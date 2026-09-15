Sanjay Dutt shared a photo from his meeting with Tiffany Trump, her husband Michael Boulos, and US Ambassador Sergio Gor during the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, calling the meeting 'wonderful'.

Actor Sanjay Dutt has shared a photo from a recent meeting with Tiffany Trump, her husband Michael Boulos, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and associate Rajeshwari Singh, taken during the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their Mumbai residence, Antilia.

Sharing the group picture on X, Dutt described the meeting as “wonderful” and said he was looking forward to seeing the group again.

“It was wonderful meeting the beautiful Tiffany Trump, the handsome Michael Boulos, and the honourable Ambassador of the United States, Mr Sergio Gor, along with my rockstar brother, Rajeshwari Singh Ji. Looking forward to meeting you all again soon!” Dutt wrote.

It was wonderful meeting the beautiful Tiffany Trump, the handsome Michael Boulos, and the honourable Ambassador of United States, Mr. Sergio Gor, along with my rockstar brother, Rajeshwari Singh Ji. Looking forward to meeting you all again soon! pic.twitter.com/l2rzXGGfet — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) September 14, 2026

About the High-Profile Guests

Gor was appointed US Ambassador to India by President Donald Trump in January 2026. He previously served as Director of Presidential Personnel in the White House and has held political and publishing roles that have given him ties to the Trump family.

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos were in India on a private visit that included stops at landmarks such as the Taj Mahal and Jaisalmer Fort.

Star-Studded Celebrations at Antilia

The picture is from the celebrations at Antilia, where the Ambani family welcomed their Ganesh idol, “Antilia Cha Raja”, on the evening of September 13. The South Mumbai residence was illuminated with thousands of cascading warm lights and elaborate floral installations. Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant led the welcoming rituals.

Clips from the celebrations showed Nita Ambani and Radhika dancing to dhol beats as flower petals were showered during the idol's welcome.

The celebrations continued on September 14, with several Bollywood stars and prominent personalities visiting Antilia for darshan. Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kajol and Sachin Tendulkar with his family were among those who arrived.

(ANI)