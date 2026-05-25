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- Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Cast Fees: Varun Dhawan to Pooja Hegde - Actor Pay Breakdown Inside
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Cast Fees: Varun Dhawan to Pooja Hegde - Actor Pay Breakdown Inside
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan, brings back 90s rom-com nostalgia with its new trailer. The Varun Dhawan starrer is set for a theatrical release on June 5 after multiple schedule changes.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Star Cast Fees
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan plays the lead role in 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'. He has charged a cool 30 crore rupees for his work in this movie. It's worth noting that Varun hasn't had a major hit film in a while.
Pooja Hegde
Mrunal Thakur
Mouni Roy
Rakesh Bedi
Chunky Panday
When will the film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai release?
Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde's film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' is packed with comedy and romance. The story revolves around Varun Dhawan's character, who gets entangled in a love triangle with two women. The film is set to release in cinemas on June 5.
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