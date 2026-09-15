Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved their children, Archie and Lilibet, to a new school in the UK due to security concerns. The move comes as the couple, who recently returned to Britain, are set to have a new security assessment.

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the UK after spending several years in the US, updates about changes in their personal lives have been making rounds on social media. The latest reports suggest that the couple has moved their children, Archie and Lilibet, to a new school amid ongoing security concerns.

Children Moved to New School Amid Security Concerns

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told PEOPLE, “The decision for the children to move schools was taken following a discussion with the family’s security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements.”

“The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family. This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there,” the spokesperson added.

Couple to Undergo Security Assessment

It was also revealed on Monday, Sept. 14, that Prince Harry and Meghan will have a security assessment imminently by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC), an independent U.K. Home Office committee that determines who receives taxpayer-funded police protection. The couple lost their automatic police security in the U.K. after they stepped back from their royal roles in 2020, but their move back to the U.K. has sparked a new assessment, the first for Meghan in six years.

Meanwhile, Meghan recently offered the first glimpse into the family’s new chapter in Britain, sharing an Instagram video captioned with Union Jack flag and red heart emojis.