As 'Jana Nayagan' hits theatres, actor Pooja Hegde shared pictures with co-star Vijay. This is Vijay's final film before he enters politics. The political action drama, directed by H Vinoth, was delayed due to certification issues.

As 'Jana Nayagan' finally hit the theatres on Thursday, actor Pooja Hegde expressed her happiness by sharing a few pictures from the sets with his co-star Vijay. "Release day is here and for ONE LAST TIME, one last dance... your Halamithi and Habibo.. Kayal and Vetri (Red heart emoji) #jananayagan, " she posted. https://www.instagram.com/p/DbIZMGNkzH_/?img_index=2

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan also stars Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain. The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Pradeep E Ragav and production design by V Selvakumar.

Delayed Release Due to Certification Issues

'Jana Nayagan' finally hit the theatres on Thursday after a prolonged delay due to certification issues. The film was originally expected to be released during Pongal on January 9. The film ran into trouble when the CBFC decided to hold back its certification because certain scenes in the movie could potentially hurt religious sentiments.

Vijay's Swansong Before Political Plunge

Jana Nayagan, a political action drama, is Vijay's final film before he shifts his full focus to his political career. Over the past thirty years, Vijay has delivered a remarkable body of work, cementing his place as one of Indian cinema's biggest superstars. As he prepares to bid farewell to acting with his final film, Jana Nayagan, he leaves behind an unforgettable legacy, especially with his films such as Leo, Bigil, Ghilli, and Pokkiri. (ANI)