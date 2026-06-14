Singer Mika Singh started out earning just Rs 75 at 13. So how did he end up owning 99 properties? Is his Mumbai home really worth Rs 50 crore? We've got all the details on his journey, his friendship with Shah Rukh Khan, and how Gauri Khan turned his apartment into a palace.

Punjabi singer Mika Singh is making headlines again, but this time, it's not for a new song. It's all about his massive Mumbai home and his huge property portfolio. Mika recently gave a tour of his luxury apartment and shared his incredible success story. He revealed how he went from earning just Rs 75 at the age of 13 to owning 99 properties across the country. He also shared that Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, played a big role in designing his ₹50 crore home.

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From Rs 75 to a Fortune in Crores: Mika Singh's Journey

Mika Singh shared that his first-ever earning was ₹75, which he got for performing at a religious gathering when he was just 13. Back then, he never imagined he would one day own dozens of properties. Mika credits his older brother Daler Mehndi's guidance, his own hard work, talent, and smart investments for his financial success.

Mika Singh's 99th Property is His Mumbai Dream Home

Mika revealed that his Mumbai luxury apartment is actually his 99th property. He said his dream was always to be a successful singer, but he never thought he'd own such a large real estate portfolio. Mika bought this property back in 2012, when he was living in Andheri West. After hearing good things about the building, he checked out the project and was so impressed that he bought six flats in it. The project took about six years to complete, and he got possession in 2018. Today, the house is estimated to be worth around ₹50 crore.

How Shah Rukh Khan Introduced Mika to Gauri Khan

According to Mika, he asked his close friend Shah Rukh Khan to introduce him to Gauri Khan. He said SRK first jokingly warned him about how expensive it would be. But Mika was firm on his decision. Gauri Khan later accepted the project on one condition: Mika had to trust her completely with all the design decisions. After nearly two years of hard work, the house was transformed into a stunning space.

From 8 Bedrooms to a 5-Bedroom Luxury Palace

Initially, the apartment was designed with an 8-bedroom layout. But Gauri Khan completely changed it, turning it into a massive 5-bedroom luxury home. The house now includes a family room, a guest suite, a large living area, and Mika's personal space. Mika claims he can easily host around 40 guests at a time.

Every Mika Singh Property Has a Ganesh Idol

Mika Singh also shared that his home has a temple with idols of Lord Ganesh, Goddess Lakshmi, and Goddess Saraswati. He said that every single one of his properties has an idol of Lord Ganesh, which is a symbol of his faith. Mika believes that instead of wasting money on expensive things, people should focus on saving and investing. He added that his properties and his 100-acre farmhouse are not just assets but long-term investments that also provide jobs to many people.