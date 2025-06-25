- Home
- Entertainment
- Mika Singh slams Diljit Dosanjh, calls him 'Fake Singer' amid Sardaar Ji 3 controversy
Mika Singh slams Diljit Dosanjh, calls him 'Fake Singer' amid Sardaar Ji 3 controversy
Mika Singh criticizes Diljit Dosanjh for working with Pakistani actress Hania Amir in Sardaar Ji 3 amidst India-Pakistan tensions. The film's release in India has been canceled.
Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa are once again ready to grace the big screen with the highly anticipated horror-comedy Sardaar Ji 3. The film's trailer, released a few days ago, raised eyebrows due to the presence of Pakistani actress Hania Amir. Since the trailer's release, both the film and Diljit Dosanjh have been embroiled in controversy, facing widespread criticism. The film's makers have even decided not to release the movie in India. Now, Mika Singh has also voiced his disapproval, going so far as to call Diljit a fake singer.
Mika Singh Expresses Anger at Diljit Dosanjh
Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding Sardaar Ji 3, Mika Singh has expressed his anger towards Diljit Dosanjh. Considering the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Mika strongly criticized Diljit. In an Instagram story post, he wrote, 'Friends, as we all know, relations between India and Pakistan are not good right now. Yet, some people have forgotten their responsibilities and are behaving irresponsibly. One should think twice before releasing any content involving artists from across the border, especially when it comes to the dignity of our country.' He further wrote, 'There was a film with Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, which many opposed, but some people still haven't understood the message. Even more shocking is that a fake singer, after performing 10 shows in India with thousands of fans, has now disappeared and cheated.' Furthermore, BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), also criticized Diljit for working with Hania and demanded a complete ban on all his projects.
Diljit Dosanjh's Response
In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Diljit Dosanjh addressed the controversy surrounding the Pakistani actress in Sardaar Ji 3. He explained that the film's shooting had been completed earlier this year, before the escalation of political tensions. 'When this film was made, the situation was fine; now, the situation is not in our hands. So, if the producers want to release it abroad, I support them.' The makers have decided not to release the film in India. However, it will be released in theaters in other countries, excluding India, on June 27.
About Sardaar Ji 3
Sardaar Ji 3 is a horror-comedy film starring Diljit Dosanjh. He is tasked with exorcising a spirit from a mansion in the United Kingdom. Directed by Amar Hundal, the film also stars Gulshan Grover, Manav Vij, Nasir Chinyoti, Monica Sharma, and Saleem Albela in lead roles.