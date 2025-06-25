Image Credit : Social Media

Mika Singh Expresses Anger at Diljit Dosanjh

Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding Sardaar Ji 3, Mika Singh has expressed his anger towards Diljit Dosanjh. Considering the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Mika strongly criticized Diljit. In an Instagram story post, he wrote, 'Friends, as we all know, relations between India and Pakistan are not good right now. Yet, some people have forgotten their responsibilities and are behaving irresponsibly. One should think twice before releasing any content involving artists from across the border, especially when it comes to the dignity of our country.' He further wrote, 'There was a film with Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, which many opposed, but some people still haven't understood the message. Even more shocking is that a fake singer, after performing 10 shows in India with thousands of fans, has now disappeared and cheated.' Furthermore, BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), also criticized Diljit for working with Hania and demanded a complete ban on all his projects.