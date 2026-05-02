Mika Singh met Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, pledging to support the state's anti-drug campaign. The singer will organise a mega show with the Chandigarh Administration. They also discussed promoting Punjabi culture and a film city.

Singer Mika Singh on Saturday met with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at Lok Bhavan in Chandigarh. During the meeting, the Governor urged the singer to join the campaign against drug abuse in the state. Responding positively, Mika Singh assured his full support and announced that he would collaborate with the Chandigarh Administration to organise a mega show in the city.

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Promoting Punjabi Culture and Heritage

The meeting also focused on promoting Punjabi language, culture and heritage at the global level. Both dignitaries emphasised the need to showcase Punjab's rich legacy and traditions to the world.

Boosting Tourism and Film Industry

Discussions were also held on boosting tourism in the state and creating a conducive environment for film production. Mika Singh suggested the development of a world-class film city in Punjab, at par with Bollywood and even Hollywood standards, to attract filmmakers and tourists alike. He noted that such an initiative would not only enhance Punjab's cultural visibility but also generate significant revenue for the state. (ANI)