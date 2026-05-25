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Malaika Arora to Aishwarya Rai to Ameesha Patel: 7 Actresses Who Faced Age Shaming Over ‘Bold’ Outfits
Our actresses have always been under the scanner for their fashion, lifestyle, and even relationships. Here's a look at some divas, from Malaika Arora to Aishwarya Rai, who faced nasty trolling on social media just for their outfits.
17
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora often faces nasty trolling for her fashion sense. Trolls viciously attacked the diva online after she wore this designer outfit for a photoshoot.
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27
Neena Gupta
People have often age-shamed Neena Gupta for wearing short dresses. The actress faces massive trolling whenever she posts pictures in shorts or dresses.
37
Ameesha Patel
The 'Gadar 2' star Ameesha Patel often gets mocked for posting her swimsuit photos. Netizens frequently tell her to 'act her age' and leave nasty comments on her posts.
47
Shweta Tiwari
Shweta Tiwari posted these bikini photos from her vacation with her son, Reyansh. Trolls heavily harassed the actress for wearing a bikini, and her social media was flooded with negative comments.
57
Mandira Bedi
Mandira Bedi is another star who is constantly trolled for posting her pictures online. Netizens have often criticised her for sharing bikini photos.
67
Sanjeeda Shaikh
The 'Heeramandi' actress Sanjeeda Shaikh was also trolled and age-shamed for her bikini pictures. Netizens especially criticised her for wearing a swimsuit while posing with her daughter.
77
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is often an easy target for online trolls. The diva wore this oversized black blazer dress for an event in Mumbai, and while she looked lovely, she still faced criticism for her outfit choice.
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