Salman Khan was seen visibly upset and in tears when he attended the funeral of his close friend Kumud Rane along with his family. But, who was Kumud Rane? Here's everything you need to know.

Salman Khan is always present for his close friends and family. Even if an outsider or a fan reaches out to him, Salman's soft heart is readily available to help them out. The actor feels things deeply and is very emotionally intelligent. We saw a glimpse of his soft nature when he visibly broke down at a close friend, Kumud Rane's funeral.

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Yes, you read that right. The actor attended the funeral of his close friend Kumud along with his brother Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan. The actor's mother Salma Khan, veteran actress Helen was also present at the funeral, offering their last respects. Salman was seen holding back his tears as he stood with his family the entire time during the funeral.

Who Was Kumud Rane?

If reports are to be believed, the Kumud was a close friend of Salman and his entire family. The fact that the entire Khan family, along with Salma and Helen, turned out at her funeral speaks volumes for her bond with the family. She, however, is not a known name in Bollywood, and reportedly kept her life low-profile, but she was very dear to Salman and his entire family.

Kumod was said to be a Dubai-based entrepreneur. She was also the founder of Reign Beauty Bar, a very popular beauty and wellness venture in the city. She founded the Reign Beauty Bar in 2005. According to a post shared on the brand’s Instagram account, with Reign, Kumod “attempted to create a high-standard beauty lounge that offers multiple services under one roof while not compromising quality”.

Reports say that apart from beauty, she was also interested in interior design, social media, and marketing. A few of her Instagram posts show her deep bond with the Khan family over the years.

Sohail Khan's Post For Kumud

Meanwhile, Sohail Khan took to Instagram to share a throwback photo with Kumud. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “lost my beautiful sister today, nobody in the world can replace her. My heart goes out to Jaggi & Kabir as Kumud was thr lifeline. Times like these make you feel that life’s unfair and you begin to question the almighty. I pray that she’s happy wherever she is, we will miss her forever."

Salman’s sister Arpita also shared a picture with Kumud on her Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Dearest Kumod, we will always cherish all the times we spent together. Your warmth, your love, your humour will be missed… We love you & I know you will always be looking over us. RIP my love.”