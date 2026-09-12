Filmmakers Mohit Suri and Ram Gopal Varma have announced their collaboration on a new film. RGV teased it as a "LOVE DISH full of GANGSTER CURRY," while Suri called it a "full circle" moment to work with his idol. Details will be revealed soon.

Filmmakers Mohit Suri and Ram Gopal Varma are all set to come together for a film; they teased the news on social media. Ram Gopal Varma, in an X post, shared a picture with the ‘Saiyaara’ director from their recent meeting. “Me and #Saiyaara’s @mohit11481 for his NEXT film, are COOKING together a LOVE DISH full of GANGSTER CURRY.. Details to be SERVED VERY VERY SOON,” he wrote. https://x.com/RGVzoomin/status/2098996651755294748

Suri also reshared the photo on his Instagram handle, expressing his fondness for RGV. “From watching his films and dreaming of becoming a filmmaker… to be making one together — with the OG gangster himself, Ram Gopal Varma. Some journeys truly come full circle. This one comes straight from the heart… Armed with a loaded gun!” he wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/DdOHTCcx7-j/

Filmmakers and Celebs React

Teasing fans with a little update, the filmmakers shared that further details will be unveiled soon. The post left the comment section buzzing, with many sharing high anticipation. Actor Shamita Shetty wrote, “Whoaaah!”, while Zakir Khan added, “Bhai bhai bhai.” Suri’s wife, Uditaa Goswami, also reacted to the post and commented, “Yeahy! Finally!”

Mohit Suri's Other Projects

On the work front, Mohit Suri is set to reunite with Ahaan and Aneet for an upcoming project. The trio is back for "an intense romance laced with heart-tugging music". The film will be backed by Yash Raj Films and will be a blend of "heartfelt storytelling with unforgettable melodies", as per a press note. The film is set to go on floors later this year and will be eyeing a 2027 theatrical release worldwide. (ANI)