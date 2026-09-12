Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and dropped some stunning pictures, offering a glimpse into her pregnancy journey. Keep scrolling to know more.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of hearts beat with her stunning looks, undying love for her fans, and her craft. Now, the actress is enjoying the best phase of her life, and there's no denying that. Not only did her last film Maa Inti Bangaraam gross Rs 100 crore worldwide, but she is also expecting her first baby with her husband Raj Nidimoru.

Samantha's Pregnancy Journey

Yes, you read that right. The actress is documenting her pregnancy journey beautifully and leaving no stone unturned in making all of her fans go WOW. From baby mooning in Vietnam to visiting Isha Yoga Centre for some peace and tranquility. Samantha's life has taken a beautiful turn, and we are loving it for her. Just today, the actress shared a bunch of fresh pictures from her pregnancy diary, which was all about flaunting her mom-to-be glow and some cozy me-time moments.

Take a look at the pics!

Samantha's Visit To Isha Yoga!

Just a few days back Samantha dropped some pics from her visit to Isha Yoga too. She wrote, “Find the people and places that expand you. I think at some point in life, you start believing you know who you are. This is me. These are my strengths, my limitations, my ways. This is probably as far as I go. The last five years have taught me otherwise. Every time I come here, I leave with a little more possibility. A feeling that there’s still so much more to learn, to change, to become. That’s what the right mentors do. They don’t tell you who to be. They remind you that you’re never done becoming. They’re fuel in the tank. Find those people. Find those places. Keep becoming. There is always more of you to discover.”