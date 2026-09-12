5 5 Image Credit : Twitter

Samantha made a grand comeback

Thanks to Raj Nidimoru's encouragement, Samantha starred in 'Maa Inti Bangaram'. The film became a huge success, earning over Rs 50 crore at the box office. At the film's success meet, an emotional Samantha expressed her gratitude, saying, 'I had decided to quit acting. But Raj sir convinced me to act again. It's only because of his support that I am seeing the audience's love once more.'