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Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals She Almost Quit Films Due to Health, THIS Director Changes Her Mind
Did Tollywood's star actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu really decide to quit films for good? Who was the one person who stopped her? And what role did director Raj Nidimoru play in her comeback? We've got the full story.
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Image Credit : JioHotstar Telugu/ X, Kalyani Priyadarshan/ Instagram
Do you know why Samantha was about to say goodbye to films?
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who became a fan favourite with blockbuster films like 'Super Deluxe', 'Rangasthalam', and 'Eega', had apparently decided to quit the film industry at one point. The actress herself opened up about this surprising chapter of her life.
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Image Credit : Instagram
The actress who shone as a star heroine in Tollywood
For more than a decade, Samantha ruled the Telugu film industry as a top star. However, a serious health issue called Myositis, combined with personal challenges, took a huge mental toll on her. It was during this tough phase that she reportedly decided to quit acting permanently.
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Image Credit : Instagram
What happened after a three-year break?
Her poor health forced Samantha to stay at home for nearly two years, leading to a three-year absence from the big screen. She was plagued by fear and anxiety, wondering, 'Will audiences even come back to theatres to see me?' This uncertainty made her consider leaving acting to focus on other businesses.
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Image Credit : Twitter
What did Raj Nidimoru do?
Just when Samantha was thinking of quitting, director Raj Nidimoru stood by her as a pillar of support. He completely disagreed with her decision. Raj reminded Samantha of her massive fan following and stardom among Telugu audiences. He urged her not to waste her talent and approached her with the script of 'Maa Inti Bangaram', wanting her as the lead.
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Image Credit : Twitter
Samantha made a grand comeback
Thanks to Raj Nidimoru's encouragement, Samantha starred in 'Maa Inti Bangaram'. The film became a huge success, earning over Rs 50 crore at the box office. At the film's success meet, an emotional Samantha expressed her gratitude, saying, 'I had decided to quit acting. But Raj sir convinced me to act again. It's only because of his support that I am seeing the audience's love once more.'
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