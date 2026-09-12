Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit and was greeted with a cultural showcase of Bihu, Manipuri, Garba, and Kathak. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a bilateral meeting.

Chinese President Xi Jinping received a vibrant cultural welcome in New Delhi on Saturday as performers showcased Assam's Bihu, Manipuri dance, Gujarat's Garba and Kathak, a classical dance from northern India, for the arriving delegation at Palam Air Force Station, putting India’s diverse dance traditions at the heart of his reception.

Xi Jinping landed in Delhi on September 12 to attend the 18th BRICS Summit, marking his first visit to India in nearly seven years. The airport presentation brought together folk and classical traditions from different parts of the country, with the North-Eastern dance traditions of Assam and Manipur forming a prominent part of the welcome.

A Glimpse of India's Diverse Dance Traditions

The Bihu performance from Assam brought an energetic start to the cultural presentation to the sounds of the tabla. The performers appeared in traditional mustard-yellow and red Muga silk attire.

The Manipuri classical performance offered a contrasting expression, marked by fluid, lyrical movements and gentle footwork. Dancers in distinctive cylindrical kumil skirts and translucent veils performed subtle upper-body movements, reflecting the graceful character of the classical tradition.

The presentation also featured Gujarat’s Garba, with performers moving in coordinated circles through rhythmic clapping and spins. Colourful, mirror-embellished chaniya cholis and kediyus added to the visual spectacle of the folk performance.

Kathak represented North India in the cultural showcase, with performers presenting intricate tatkar footwork, rapid chakkars and expressive storytelling gestures in elegant costumes.

The cultural welcome brought together the contrasting energy of folk traditions and the precision of classical dance, offering the visiting delegation a glimpse of India’s regional and cultural diversity.

Bilateral Meetings and Summit Agenda

Xi is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam for a bilateral meeting. His entourage includes Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, Chinese foreign minister and a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

According to a Xinhua report, Xi Jinping is expected to advance proposals on Global South cooperation at the BRICS summit much as he did during the SCO Summit in Bishkek. (ANI)