Mahhi Vij, a contestant on Bigg Boss 20, was moved to tears during the show's 20-year celebration. A tribute video featuring moments of late actor and close friend Sidharth Shukla from Bigg Boss 13 caused her emotional reaction.

Bigg Boss 20 took viewers on a nostalgic trip as the reality show celebrated two decades of its journey. For actress and contestant Mahhi Vij, the special segment turned emotional as she watched memories of late actor Sidharth Shukla on screen.

As part of the 20-year celebration, a special audio-visual montage featured memorable moments from Bigg Boss Season 1 to Season 19. The clip included some of the show’s most talked-about friendships, love stories, fights, rivalries, laughter, heartbreaks and farewells. One of the portions featured Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill from Bigg Boss 13.

Mahhi Vij's Emotional Reaction

As the visuals played on the screen, Mahhi became emotional and was seen wiping away tears. The actress appeared deeply moved while watching the late actor’s moments from the show. Mahhi was a close friend of Sidharth, making the segment even more personal for her.

Remembering Sidharth Shukla's Bigg Boss Journey

Sidharth, who participated in Bigg Boss 13, remains one of the most remembered contestants in the show’s history. His personality and his bond with Shehnaaz became some of the most talked-about parts of the season. His journey also included a much-discussed rivalry with Asim Riaz and a turbulent equation with Rashami Desai.

However, his friendship with Shehnaaz became one of the most loved bonds of the season. Their playful conversations, emotional moments and support for each other led fans to popularly call them ‘SidNaaz’. Sidharth went on to win Bigg Boss 13, while Asim Riaz finished as the first runner-up. The actor passed away in September 2021.

About Bigg Boss 20

Meanwhile, Mahhi is currently participating in Bigg Boss 20. Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan, follows the theme of ‘Tatasthu’ this season, under which contestants have two lives.

Amrapali Dubey, Love Gill, Arishfa Khan and Kanika Mann have been nominated this week. No contestant will be eliminated this week, but one of them will lose one of their lifelines. The reality show is available on JioHotstar and Colors TV. (ANI)