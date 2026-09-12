A now-viral video shows a cute little boy walking inside his small, humble home to a trail of gifts as his mom surprises him with the best birthday. Here's how the internet is reacting. Keep scrolling to know more.

Another day, another cute video on the internet! Yes, you read that right. It's become common for social media users to cry for strangers, and this particular news story will do the same for you. Yes, a now-viral video that has garnered over 1.3 million likes on Instagram shows a sweet little boy walking into his humble abode to a trail of gifts as his mother surprised him on his birthday.

'Happy Birthday' Made Special

Yes, the now-viral video that also garnered celebs' attention was shared with a caption, “Birthday surprise for my babu.” The mom, in the video, welcomed the kid home by showering party confetti on him. She later put on a ‘birthday’ sash on him along with a party cap. The video will make anyone emotional as the kid's smile is to die for.

‘Rich In Life’

It took no time for the video to get massively viral on social media. The internet is calling this sweet family, ‘rich in life.' Videos like these garner much love from users online, as they show an entirely different side of the world. Wherein families come together to make every moment extra special and beautiful for their kids with whatever limited resources they have.

Take a look at the video!

Here's How Netizens Reacted

One user wrote, “Only parents can do this No matter what situation they’re going through, they’ll always find a way to make their child feel special and happier than ever. Parents may not have everything, but the love they give is priceless.” Another user wrote, “No friends, no problem, family is enough.” One more user wrote, “Seeing a middle class family's celebration brings true happiness..”