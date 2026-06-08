Even before hitting theatres, Akshay Kumar’s upcoming comedy entertainer 'Welcome To The Jungle' has reportedly recovered a major portion of its budget. The film has earned crores through pre-release rights deals, making headlines across the industry.

Akshay Kumar's much-awaited film, ‘Welcome To The Jungle’, is already making major headlines way before its release. According to reports, the film has pocketed over ₹100 crore from its OTT, satellite, and audio rights. This means a big chunk of the movie's cost is already recovered. The film is the third part of the ‘Welcome’ franchise, and the excitement around it is massive. For this project, Akshay Kumar has taken a very small fee and instead gone for a profit-sharing model, which shows a new business trend in Bollywood.

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'Welcome To The Jungle' has already made crores

A story in the Free Press Journal has reportedly revealed that the makers have locked in a deal worth around ₹120 crore for the film's OTT, satellite, audio, and other rights. The report quotes a trade source, saying that this deal has seriously reduced the box office pressure on the film. The producers are now in a very safe position. The report further adds that the ‘Welcome’ brand has huge popularity, which has given the film a great pre-release value. People still remember the 2007 ‘Welcome’ and 2015’s ‘Welcome Back’, and this is directly benefiting the third instalment. This is why the movie has become a hot topic even before its release.

Akshay Kumar's fee and his new business model

The report also claims that Akshay Kumar has taken only ₹1.8 crore as an upfront fee for this film. But, he has added a profit-sharing clause, which means he will get a huge benefit if the film becomes a hit. According to the report, Akshay could get around 72% of the film's IPR (Intellectual Property Rights) earnings, while the producer will keep 28%. This model is now becoming a new trend. Superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan have been using this strategy for a while. Ranveer Singh also chose a similar backend deal for ‘Dhurandhar’, which gave him a direct share in the project's success.

When is 'Welcome To The Jungle' releasing?

Ahmed Khan has directed ‘Welcome To The Jungle’, and the film is set to release in theatres on June 26. The film’s star cast includes Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani, among many other big stars, making it a massive multi-starrer entertainer.