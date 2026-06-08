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Akshay Kumar Takes Just Rs 1.8 Crore Fee for Welcome to the Jungle, Bets Big on Profit Share
Akshay Kumar has reportedly adopted a different payment strategy for Welcome to the Jungle, choosing a modest upfront fee instead of his usual remuneration. The actor is said to have linked a large part of his earnings to the film's future success
Akshay Kumar Chooses Performance-Based Earnings
Instead of charging his usual hefty fee, Akshay Kumar has reportedly agreed to take only Rs 1.8 crore upfront for Welcome to the Jungle. Industry reports suggest that the actor has opted for a backend deal, linking his earnings to the film's long-term performance. This approach reduces the immediate financial burden on the producers while allowing Kumar to benefit if the film performs strongly after release.
Non-Theatrical Rights Provide Strong Financial Cushion
The film is already believed to be in a comfortable position financially, thanks to the sale of its non-theatrical rights. Trade reports indicate that revenue from OTT, satellite, music and other ancillary rights has reportedly touched around Rs 120 crore. As a result, the makers are expected to rely less heavily on theatrical collections to recover their investment. The popularity of the Welcome franchise and the strong recall value of the earlier films have also contributed to positive industry expectations.
Revenue-Sharing Deal Highlights Changing Bollywood Trends
According to trade discussions, Akshay Kumar is expected to receive a significant 72 percent share of the film's intellectual property-related earnings after release, while producer Firoz Nadiadwala would retain 28 percent. Many within the industry view this arrangement as a practical model in today's uncertain box-office environment. By prioritising profit participation over a large upfront salary, Kumar has reportedly given the production greater financial flexibility while backing the film's future potential.
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