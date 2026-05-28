Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has made a shocking revelation about his darkest days. He shared how superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar warned him about his drug addiction. The singer also spoke about a time when he had become so arrogant that he started thinking of himself as God, and his battle with bipolar disorder.

Rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has made a huge revelation about the toughest phase of his career. He shared that at the peak of his fame, he got badly caught up in drugs, ego, and mental health issues. Honey Singh also said that Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar had warned him many times that his drug habit would one day completely destroy him. The singer admitted that he couldn't recognise himself during that period and his entire way of thinking had changed. His statements are now going viral on social media.

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'I started thinking I was God,' says Honey Singh

During a conversation on the ABtalks podcast, Honey Singh said that despite being at the peak of his success in 2013-14, he wasn't happy from within. He said, “I was not in my senses. I used to walk differently, talk differently, and insult everyone. I felt that I had done everything myself. I even started calling myself God. I was getting money and success at a young age, and at the same time, I was also doing drugs. I had reached a very dangerous mental state.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar had warned Honey Singh

Honey Singh revealed that many big stars in the industry understood his condition. He said, “People like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar are very simple human beings. There is no darkness in them. They would look at me and say that what I was doing was wrong. Especially Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. Shah Rukh Khan told me many times – ‘This will spoil you, finish you, and destroy you.’”

Drugs and Bipolar Disorder derailed Honey Singh's career

In the conversation, Honey Singh clearly stated that he does not hold the entertainment industry responsible for his downfall. According to him, it was all a result of his own mistakes and decisions. After the success of ‘Desi Kalakaar’, he fell victim to bipolar disorder and drug addiction. In 2017, his condition worsened so much that he took a break from music and started treatment. In an interview with Lallantop, Honey Singh had revealed that he was drowning in drugs and alcohol. He would smoke joints for 12-15 hours and finish several bottles. According to Honey, “I had left my family. I had lost control over myself. Once, in a drunken state, I bit my friend on the stomach eight times.”

How did Honey Singh's life get back on track after his comeback?

After a long break, Honey Singh made a comeback in 2023 with ‘Kalastaar’. He recently released the album ‘51 Glorious Days’ and also lent his voice to the song ‘Jhoom Sharabi’ from ‘De De Pyaar De 2’. He is now busy with music tours and new projects.