A viral video shows a bull charging at a moving car, smashing its window before its horn gets stuck. The animal runs alongside the vehicle for around 15 seconds before finally breaking free and falling to the ground. The car occupants slow down to check on the bull, which quickly gets back up. The clip has sparked shock and hilarious reactions.

A dramatic video showing a charging bull smashing into a moving car has left social media users stunned. The footage captures the animal running across an open stretch of land before suddenly turning its attention towards the vehicle. What happens next is a tense few seconds for those inside the car.

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Bull charges at the moving vehicle

As the bull approaches, it rams the vehicle and smashes one of its windows with its horn. But the attack takes an unexpected turn when the horn appears to get stuck inside the damaged window.

Instead of stopping immediately, the car keeps moving a bit slowly, with the bull running alongside it for around 15 seconds as it tries to free itself.

The people inside can be heard reacting in shock, saying, “Wait, wait, wait,” as the extraordinary scene unfolds.

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Bull finally breaks free and falls

After chasing the moving vehicle for several seconds, the bull eventually manages to pull its horn free. However, it loses its balance in the process and falls heavily, appearing to roll over after hitting the ground.

The occupants slow the car down, seemingly checking whether the animal is alright.

Fortunately, the bull quickly gets back on its feet, bringing the dramatic encounter to an end.

A social media post identifying the footage claimed that the incident took place during a bull run in Spain and that nobody was injured. The exact circumstances of the video, however, could not be independently verified.

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Internet reacts with shock and humour

The unusual footage soon triggered a flood of reactions online.

One user joked, 'Good luck explaining that one to the insurance company', referring to the shattered car window. Another wrote that the occupants appeared remarkably calm, calling it 'just another Wednesday'.

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Others focused on the bull’s dramatic fall after freeing its horn, while some pointed out how dangerously close the animal came to the people inside the vehicle.

Several users also joked that the video itself would make the insurance claim much easier to explain.

From the bull’s sudden charge to its horn getting stuck in the moving car, the short clip had all the ingredients for an internet sensation - shock, suspense and, fortunately, an ending in which the animal was seen getting back on its feet.

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