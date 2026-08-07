A runaway horse caused panic on a road in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar, after breaking away from its tonga and hitting a senior citizen and a motorcyclist. A video of the incident has gone viral, drawing both concern and jokes online. Some users shared humorous comments, others raised questions over road safety and tonga operations.

A runaway horse caused panic on a road in Dineshpur, in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, after it broke away from its tonga and ran through the street at high speed. The incident was captured on video and the footage has now spread widely on social media. The video shows the horse running without a driver or tonga, leaving people on the road struggling to get out of its way.

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In the viral video, the horse first hit an elderly man, who fell on the road. It then continued running and later collided with a motorcyclist, causing the rider to fall.

People try to stop the horse

As the horse moved through the road, some people tried to control it while others warned pedestrians to stay away. The video shows two men attempting to stop the animal, but they were unable to bring it under control. The horse continued running before hitting the motorcyclist and moving away.

People at the scene later helped those who had fallen and gathered around the area following the incident.

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Viral video gets mixed reactions

The footage has led to a mix of concern and humour online. Several users joked that the horse had decided to become its own driver after being separated from the tonga.

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One user commented that the horse appeared to have taken charge of the journey, while another joked about its confidence as it ran without looking back.

Some comments compared the horse’s speed with trains and cars. However, one user pointed out that the incident should also be seen as a warning about the safety of both people and animals.

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Questions over road safety

The incident has also raised questions about how tongas and horses are managed on busy roads.

While the viral clip has entertained many social media users, the collision left people injured and showed how quickly an uncontrolled animal can create danger for road users. Further details about the injuries and the circumstances that led to the horse breaking away were not immediately available.

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