A crocodile entered a residential house in Khandepar, Goa, startling occupants and attracting several curious dogs. Wildlife rescuer and researcher Charan Desai safely rescued the reptile from the property. A video showing the crocodile surrounded by dogs has gone viral, prompting a mix of concern and hilarious reactions online.

A crocodile entered a residential house in Khandepar, Goa, leaving the occupants concerned and giving local dogs an unexpected visitor to deal with. A video showing the reptile inside the property has now gone viral on social media, with users sharing a mix of concern, jokes and admiration for the rescue. The crocodile was reportedly spotted moving around the house premises, prompting the occupants to alert rescue personnel.

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Crocodile rescued safely from house

Wildlife rescuer and researcher Charan Desai responded to the situation and safely rescued the crocodile from inside the house.

The video shows the reptile surrounded by several dogs as it moves through the residential property. The dogs appear to keep a close watch on the crocodile, with some attempting to move towards it while people remain nearby.

The unusual sight left viewers wondering how the crocodile had entered the house and whether the animals and residents were safe.

No injuries to the occupants or dogs were reported in the information available about the incident. Details about the crocodile's size, its exact route into the property and where it was released after the rescue were also not immediately available.

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Viral video, gets funny reactions

The rescue video quickly attracted attention online, with many users focusing on the dogs' reaction to the unexpected visitor.

One popular comment jokingly suggested that the dogs were ready to protect their owners despite the presence of a crocodile. Another user wrote, "House owner - I have Original Crocs", turning the unusual incident into a joke.

Several others praised the dogs for appearing fearless, while some users expressed concern about their safety. One commenter wondered whether the growing number of crocodile sightings could be linked to animals moving closer to human settlements.

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Goa's unusual wildlife encounter

The incident has once again highlighted the close proximity between wildlife and residential areas in parts of Goa.

While crocodile sightings can be alarming for residents, such encounters also underline the importance of contacting trained wildlife rescuers instead of attempting to approach or handle the animal.

In this case, the crocodile was safely removed from the house, turning what began as a frightening intrusion into an unusual viral wildlife rescue.