Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has reacted to a viral Ladakh video showing a woman tourist arguing with security personnel over a road closure. Her “We are Gen Z” remark drew widespread criticism online. Abdullah compared the phrase to the “jaantay nahin ho mera baap kaun hai” attitude.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has reacted to a viral video showing a woman tourist arguing with security personnel over a road closure in Ladakh's Minimarg area. The woman’s remark, “We are Gen Z”, has since become a major talking point on social media. Sharing the video on X, Abdullah compared the phrase to an old style of confrontation. He wrote, “This ‘we are Gen Z’ has become the new ‘jaantay nahin ho mera baap kaun hai’.” He added that using Gen Z identity as a threat over minor disagreements could quickly damage the goodwill associated with the generation.

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Reactions to Omar Abdullah’s post on social media were mixed, with several users supporting his criticism of the woman’s “We are Gen Z” remark and saying such a statement should not be used to justify misbehaviour with security personnel.

Others questioned the circumstances behind the road closure, including whether it was linked to VIP movement or an Army convoy. Some users also defended the woman’s criticism of restrictions.

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What did the woman say in viral video

The viral video shows the woman questioning security personnel about why tourists were being stopped near Minimarg-Zoji La-Sonamarg road from proceeding further. During the argument, she compares the restrictions with the way, in her words, “they lock up Kashmiris”.

She is then heard saying, “We are Gen Z”, as the confrontation continues.

The exact circumstances behind the argument have not been independently established from the video. It is also unclear whether the personnel seen in the clip were Army personnel or members of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

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Road movement can face restrictions

Road movement around the Minamarg-Zoji La stretch is subject to clearance and restrictions. Official records show that the Kargil administration has coordinated with the BRO for road clearance, while traffic movement has been regulated through the Minamarg check post.

Restrictions in high-altitude and border areas can be imposed because of road conditions, weather, safety concerns or security requirements.

The incident has triggered a mixed reaction online. Several users criticised the woman’s approach and said being part of Gen Z does not place anyone above rules or security protocols. Others said tourists can question restrictions, but such concerns should be raised respectfully.

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Debate over responsible tourism

The controversy has also renewed discussion about travelling responsibly in sensitive border regions. Ladakh frequently faces challenging weather and road conditions, with authorities warning visitors about risks such as landslides, flash floods and sudden road disruptions.

Abdullah’s reaction has added a political voice to a debate that began with a short viral clip, with the “We are Gen Z” remark now emerging as the central focus of the online discussion.