An Indian couple in the US sparked a debate by warning young Indians against migrating abroad. They argue the US is no longer an easy path, citing immigration uncertainty, visa challenges, and prolonged waits for permanent residency. The couple also highlighted emotional struggles and a lack of social acceptance.

An Indian couple living in the United States has sparked a fresh debate about migration after warning young Indians to think carefully before moving abroad. Their message, “Don’t come,” has gained attention online as they shared their own experiences of building a life in the US and questioned whether relocating overseas still offers the same advantages it once did.

The couple said the US was once an “easy bet” for Indians looking for better career opportunities, financial growth and long-term stability. However, they believe the situation has changed significantly. According to their account, immigration uncertainty, visa-related challenges and the prolonged wait for permanent residency can make the journey far more difficult than many aspiring migrants expect.

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One of their biggest concerns was the emotional side of settling abroad. The couple described experiencing a sense of not being fully accepted or integrated into American society despite spending years in the country. One of them said, “I still don't feel like I'm accepted here,” highlighting the personal challenges that can accompany life away from home.

The couple also questioned whether moving to the US remains necessary for Indians seeking professional success. They argued that India now provides many opportunities that previously encouraged people to look overseas, potentially allowing young professionals to build careers without enduring years of immigration uncertainty. Suhas, one of the couple, reportedly said that if he had to make the decision today, he would not move to the US.

Their comments have divided the internet. While some users related to the difficulties they described and agreed that migration can involve significant personal sacrifices, others argued that international opportunities, higher incomes and exposure to different cultures continue to make moving abroad worthwhile.

The discussion has ultimately revived a larger question among young Indians: Is the American dream still worth leaving home for? The couple's experience suggests that prospective migrants should consider not only salaries and careers but also immigration rules, financial stability, social acceptance and personal wellbeing before making the move.